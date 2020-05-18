Lockdown 4.0: Yogi Adityanath govt accepts Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s request for Congress to run 1,000 migrant buses, seeks details

Yogi Adityanath government has accepted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s request to run 1,000 buses to ferry stranded migrant workers back home. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh has accepted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s request to run 1,000 buses to ferry stranded migrant workers back home to the state. The government on Monday wrote a letter to Priyanka’s office seeking details of the buses, their numbers and names of drivers.

“Please take note of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s letter dated May 16, 2020 addressed to the Chief Minister. Your offer involving the migrants has been accepted,” the letter said.

“Kindly provide the details of 1,000 buses, their numbers, names of drivers and other details so that these buses could be used to help the migrant workers,” the letter undersigned by secretary in the CM’s office Ashwani Kumar added.

Priyanka had appealed to CM Adityanath on May 16 to allow the Congress party to run buses to bring back stranded workers. She made the appeal in a video message posted on Twitter. In her video message, Priyanka had requested CM Adityanath not to indulge in politics over the issue and allow the Congress party to run the buses to bring back stranded migrants from different parts of the country.

“Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants are walking towards their homes without food or water and after fighting all troubles. Let us help them. Give permission to our buses,” she said.

Her appeal came a day after the Auraiya road accident that left 26 dead and 36 injured.