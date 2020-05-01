Uttar Pradesh lockdown: 12 Tablighi Jamaat members including 9 from Thailand sent to temporary jail in Shahjahanpur after quarantine

The 12 people, including nine from Thailand and two from Tamil Nadu, were held on April 2 from a mosque where they were hiding.
Twelve Tablighi Jamaat members, including nine from Thailand, were sent to a temporary jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district after they completed their quarantine, police said on Friday.
The 12 people, including nine from Thailand and two from Tamil Nadu, were held on April 2 from a mosque where they were hiding. Their samples and that of a local were sent for testing, an officer said.
One of the persons from Thailand tested positive and was referred to Bareilly. He was later brought here after his report was negative, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi told PTI.
After they completed 28 days in quarantine, they were sent to a temporary jail on Thursday. The passports of the foreigners were already seized and the Ministry of External Affairs has been informed, the officer added.
