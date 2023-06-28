Anukriti Sharma, a 2020-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, recently shared a heart-warming video that captured the moment when electricity was brought to the home of a 70-year-old woman, Noor Jahan. The incident sheds light on the unfortunate reality that some individuals in India continue to live without access to electricity, even after more than 75 years of independence.

Noor Jahan, a resident of Bulandshahr, had long dreamed of having electricity in her humble dwelling. Her wish finally came true when IPS officer Anukriti Sharma and a team of police personnel arrived to help her. In the heart-warming video shared by Sharma, Noor Jahan’s face lit up with joy as electricity illuminated her house and a bulb switched on.

Also Read: Who was Devraj Patel? Here’s everything about the 22-year-old YouTube sensation and face of viral “Dil se bura lagta hai bhai” meme

The police personnel present also wear smiles of satisfaction. They also helped her turn on a fan and explain to Noor Jahan how to use it by plugging it into a socket. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Noor Jahan hugs the IPS officer and is gifted sweets by the police personnel.

Swades moment of my life 🌸😊 Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying.Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support 😊#uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol pic.twitter.com/3crLAeh1xv — Anukriti Sharma, IPS 🇮🇳 (@ipsanukriti14) June 26, 2023

Moved by the experience, Anukriti Sharma described it as the “Swades moment of her life.” In her caption, she wrote, “Getting electricity connection to Noor Jahan aunty’s house literally felt like bringing light into her life. The smile on her face was immensely satisfying. Thank you, SHO Jitendra ji, and the entire team for all the support.”

Also Read: Pune: Man attacks female college student with machete in Sadashiv Peth, video goes viral

The video, posted on Monday, quickly gained traction and has since garnered more than 14 lakh views, delighting netizens across the country. The heartwarming act of kindness displayed by IPS officer Anukriti Sharma has earned her praise from various quarters.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan commented, “This is awesome Anukriti. Keep it up.” Another individual praised Sharma, saying, “Well done! We are all proud of you! We need officers like you in service!” A third person expressed their admiration, stating, “More power to you, Madam. The lamp not only enlightened the house of poor Amma but her life too. Well done.”