Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Reservation list out for Varanasi, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, other districts ahead of poll date announcement

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls 2021 will be held for District Panchayat President, District Panchayat Member, Gram Pradhan, Gram Panchayat Member and Block Head.

Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Various districts of Uttar Pradesh have released the provisional list of reservation for the posts of Gram Pradhan, BDC, Zilla Panchayat members for the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls. While districts like Varanasi, Pratapgarh, Gorakhpur Unnao, Deoria, Jaunpur and Bhadohi released the reservation list on Tuesday, many others are scheduled to release the list today as well. According to the authorities, objections can be raised against the list till March 8. While the objections will be looked into till March 12, the final list will be released on March 15.

In the Pratapgarh district, out of 1193 gram panchayats seats, 197 have been reserved for women (general), 113 for backward caste women, 93 for scheduled caste women, 165 for AAC men, 207 for backward caste men while 419 seats have been declared unreserved. The reservation list for 17 BDC posts and 57 Zilla Panchayat member posts have also been announced.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, the provisional list of reservations for the posts of 694 Gram Pradhans, eight Block heads and 40 district panchayat members have been released for the UP Panchayat elections. According to the list, 45 posts of Pradhan, five posts of Block head and 24 posts of Zilla Panchayat members have been reserved. There are 694 posts of Gram Pradhan in Varanasi. Of these, eight seats have been reserved for ST women, 11 for ST women, 43 for SC women, 81 for SC, 66 for OBC women, 126 for OBC and 116 seats for women (general). As many as 243 seats are unreserved. After the expansion of the Municipal Corporation limit, there will be an election for 1007 posts in 1199 of BDC or Kshetra Panchayat members in the district. After 61 Gram Panchayats were declared Municipal Corporation, only 694 Gram Pradhan will be elected this time. The reservation list for Gram Panchayat and Kshetra Panchayat member posts will be released today. Now the number of voters in the district has increased to 29,35,254. Of these, the number of male voters is 16,12,783 while the number of female voters is 13,22,314.

The provision reservation list for the Jaunpur district was made public earlier today. There are 518 unreserved seats out of 1740 Gram Pradhan seats. In total, 283 seats have been earmarked for women. 138 seats were earmarked for Scheduled Caste Women, 245 for Scheduled Castes, 311 for Backward Castes and 165 seats for Backward Caste Women in the district.

According to reports, the election notification for the Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections may be announced later this month around March 25-26. The polls will be held for District Panchayat President, District Panchayat Member, Gram Pradhan, Gram Panchayat Member and Block Head. The filing of nominations may start in the first week of April.