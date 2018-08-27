Uttar Pradesh government tables supplementary budget of Rs 34,833 crore

The Uttar Pradesh government today tabled the first supplementary budget to the tune of Rs 34,833.24 crore for the current fiscal in the Legislative Assembly, including Rs 500 crore for developing a defence corridor along the Bundelkhand Expressway.

In February, the Yogi Adityanath government had passed a budget of Rs 4.26 lakh crore for the ongoing financial year ending March 31, 2019. The supplementary budget, presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal, has sought funds for a number of schemes under different heads in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It has also proposed Rs 500 crore for developing a defence corridor along the Bundelkhand Expressway and Rs 34 crore for cow shelter homes that are to set up in 68 districts. Besides, the government has sought an additional Rs 50 crore for the Kumbh Mela, to be held in January 2019. As per the budget documents tabled in the Legislative Assembly, Rs 10 crore would be set aside for different spots in Bateshwar, Agra, in memory of Vajpayee and Rs 5 crore for setting up a centre for excellence at DAV College, Kanpur, where the former Prime Minister had his education. It also proposed Rs 5 crore for organising a cultural festival in memory of the former Prime Minister as well as construction of ‘Smriti Sankul’.

The government is also planning to spend Rs 5 crore for establishing a satellite centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Balrampur. According to the documents, Rs 5 crore would be earmarked for setting up ‘Sant Kabir Academy’ and another Rs 5 crore for the ‘Surya Kant Tripathi Nirala Academy’ in Unnao.