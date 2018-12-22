Uttar Pradesh government plans four days celebrations to mark late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 95th birth anniversary

By: | Published: December 22, 2018 4:25 PM

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by BJP leader Yogi Adityanath is all set to celebrate the 95th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by BJP leader Yogi Adityanath is all set to celebrate the 95th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to a report in The Indian Express, the state’s cultural department has planned a number of programmes starting from December 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Vajpayee who passed away in August this year.

Seven events have been lined up between December 23 and 26, the report said. December 25, the day Vajpayee was born in 1924, is also observed as good governance day.

The IE report said that programmes will be organised by several departments like higher education, secondary education, information, tourism, language and Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan. On December 11, officials from all these departments had held a meeting to discuss the programmes.

The state government is also considering installing a statue of Vajpayee in Lok Bhawan, which is secretariat of Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow, it said.

The state government had recently renamed Lucknow’s Ekana stadium after the former prime minister. It also made the proposal to call Bundelkhand expressway ‘Atal Path’.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government had held a high-level meeting in which it was decided to organise a string of poetry, debate, rangoli competitions and extempore in all the schools and colleges in the state on December 23 and 24. Photos of these competitions will also be displayed at the main programme to be held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow.

Vajpayee had served as the Prime Minister three times. His last tenure was between 199 9 and 2004. He passed away on August 16 this year after prolonged illness.

