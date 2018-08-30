Uttar Pradesh: Four killed in road accident in Meerut, Yogi Adityanath govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

A mini-truck first ran over a pedestrian and then hit two other vehicles at high speed. (Express)

Four persons have been killed and a dozen others injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut city, police said on Thursday. The incident took place around midnight at the Sharda road near Begumpul. A mini-truck first ran over a pedestrian and then hit two other vehicles at high speed. A canter laden with meat supply was also hit and in its turn it hit another tempo killing three on board. Irate mob blocked traffic on the busy Delhi road for over two hours. The district administration announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed and Rs 2 lakh each for those injured. The mini truck driver is on the run, an official said. The deceased were yet to be identified.