Uttar Pradesh: Former BJP minister Atmaram Tomar strangled in Baghpat, Police registers FIR

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Atmaram Tomar was allegedly murdered at his home in Baghpat district’s Baraut town on Thursday. The 75-year-old leader was allegedly strangled by two men at his home. Baghpat Police has already registered an FIR and the father-in-law of Atmaram’s elder son Satya Pratap has been booked.

Satya Pratap alleged in the FIR that a financial dispute between his father and father-in-law could be the reason behind the murder. Police said that Tomar had been living alone since the demise of his wife. Tomar’s younger son is settled in the US. The police has recovered a CCTV footage of the area which showed two men, who came on a bike, entering Tomar’s house and exiting separately later. After 45 minutes, one man fled on a bike while the other took away Tomar’s SUV which was parked there. Tomars mobile phone is also missing.

The FIR says that Pratap could not talk to his father on Thursday night and after. Later he sent some people to check on his father and they found his father’s room locked from outside.

Baghpat SP Neeraj Jadaun said that police broke open the door and found Tomar’s body on the bed. “It seems that he was strangled to death with a towel. No other thing was found missing from the room,” he said.

The incident has put Bhagpat in news again after a year when the sensational murder of the former BJP district president took place. In August last year, BJP’s ex-Baghpat chief Sanjay Khokhar was murdered in broad daylight when he was out for a morning walk.