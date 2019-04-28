Uttar Pradesh: Fire destroys standing crops in six villages, 8-km area affected

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Chakarnagar) Indrajeet Singh said the incident occurred in villages in Bharthana and Chakarnagar tehsils of the district.
A fire destroyed standing crops in around six villages in Uttar Pradesh’s this district on Sunday. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Chakarnagar) Indrajeet Singh said the incident occurred in villages in Bharthana and Chakarnagar tehsils of the district. “The crops caught fire owing to unknown reasons, and with fast wind blowing, the fire engulfed farms spread over an area of 8 km,” he said.
The villages affected by the fire in Chakarnagar tehsil are Ingoori, Darga Pura Ulichi, Maanpur Shala, Maanpura and Jaitapura. Paraspura village in Bharthana tehsil was also affected, he said. Fire tenders were also called from neighbouring districts of Auraiyya and Mainpuri. Officials said the fire was controlled around 5.30 pm.
