Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE: Will SP-RLD alliance stop BJP juggernaut? Exit poll results at 7 pm

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Exit Poll 2022 Results, UP Exit Poll 2022 Live Updates: The exit poll will give an estimate of how the poll results on March 10 might turn out.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results Live Updates: With the seven-phased polling in Uttar Pradesh coming to an end, the exit polls are set to be released shortly, which will give an estimate of how the parties will fare when votes are counted on March 10. The Election Commission’s ban on publishing exit poll data remained into force from February 10 till 6:30 pm today. The UP Assembly elections have been seen as a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party which has joined hands with Rashtriya Lok Dal and several other smaller parties. Pre-poll surveys have predicted a tough fight between the two while giving an edge to the ruling party.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the NDA rode the ‘Modi wave’ to claim a thumping victory, bagging 312 out of the 403-member state assembly. The Samajwadi Party’s alliance with the Congress was left decimated and could win only 47 seats.

UP Assembly Election Exit Polls 2022 Live: In BJP vs Samajwadi Party prestige battle, know about mood of Uttar Pradesh voters

17:16 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 High-voltage campaigning in UP saw endless claims and counter-claims The BJP's campaigning saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cornering the Samajwadi Party for indulging in dynasty politics and exploiting the backward communities for electoral gains. Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, targeted the BJP over the law and order situation in the state and the alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 situation. 16:45 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Seventh and last phase polling underway in Uttar Pradesh The seventh and last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh is being held for 54 Assembly constituencies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. The previous six phases have seen an average voter turnout of over 60 per cent. 16:40 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Exit Poll Results 2022: Can Modi thwart Opposition challenge? Pollsters to release data for 5 states today The final phase of voting for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will bring down curtains on the electoral battle in five states today, which went on for almost a month. With the conclusion of the seventh phase of voting in UP, the Election Commission’s ban on publishing exit polls will also be lifted and media organisations will come up with their predictions for the Assembly elections held in five states — UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — between February 10 and March 7. Read More 16:39 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Both BJP and Samajwadi Party confident of emerging victorious on March 10 The opinion polls had predicted a close contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party while giving the former an edge over the latter. However, Akhilesh Yadav has time and again exuded confidence that his alliance with Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD will defeat the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in the state. On the other hand, senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will retain UP with more number of seats than in 2017.