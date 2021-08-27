Uttar Pradesh: Ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur arrested in connection with suicide of rape victim

Thakur was given forced retirement this year. (Screengrab from video)

Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who had announced to contest the upcoming assembly election against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has been arrested today in connection with the suicide of a rape victim. Thakur was arrested for allegedly conspiring with BSP MP Atul Rai to spread false information on social media regarding a rape case filed against the MP. The victim woman had set herself ablaze outside Supreme Court last week and recently succumbed to her injuries.

A video of his arrest has gone viral on social media in which he can be seen resisting the arrest while demanding a copy of the FIR. Thakur can be heard saying ‘Nahi Jaunga’ (I won’t go) repeatedly as police personnel force him towards their vehicle.

The victim had lodged a rape case on May 1, 2019, against now jailed MP Atul Rai. The victim and her complainant had set themselves on fire outside the Supreme Court on August 16. The duo had alleged conspiracy against themselves by the police and authorities including retired IG Amitabh Thakur.

Thakur today said that he will float a new political party soon. “After consulting my supporters and well-wishers, I have decided to float a new political party,” Thakur said. He said that his party’s name will be Adhikar Sena.

Thakur was given forced retirement this year. The government had issued an order for Thakur’s premature retirement on March 23 saying he was not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service.

An officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Thakur was scheduled to retire in 2028. In 2017, Thakur had urged the Centre to change his cadre state. The officer was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav of threatening him. A vigilance enquiry was also initiated against him. However, the Lucknow Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal stayed his suspension in April 2016 and ordered his reinstatement with full salary with effect from October 11, 2015.