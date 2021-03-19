Uttar Pradesh emerged as growth engine of country: CM Yogi Adityanath on BJP’s four years in office

Yogi Adityanath said that the government aims to make the state India's biggest in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today completed four years in office. On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath released a ‘Development Book’ and counted the BJP government’s achievements. The government had earlier said that it had taken confident steps towards making the state a one trillion dollar economy. Addressing a press conference on the occasion, the CM said that when the BJP government was formed in the state in 2017, there were many villages without roads, schools or any development. “In some tribal villages, people didn’t even have voting rights. We ensured that they were not deprived of any of the basic amenities and rights,” said Adityanath.

He said that the government aims to make the state India’s biggest in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). “In the last 4 years, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India’s biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP),” said Adityanath.

Adityanath claimed that the state’s health infrastructure was considered the weakest before 2017 but today the state’s COVID management has been appreciated with the World Health Organization also acknowledging the government’s efforts.

“Our government took over the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh 4 years ago and during the last 4 years with the support of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, all BJP leaders and the state cabinet, we carried out reforms in the state. It has given a new identity to the state. Today, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the biggest economy of the country,” claimed Adityanath.

He said that the state is at the top when it comes to religious tourism. “From Prayagraj Kumbh to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, we’ve successfully initiated various projects. The launch of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project has given a new identity to the state,” said Yogi Adityanath.

A state government spokesperson yesterday said that the government’s concern for every section is clearly reflected in its works in the last four years. He said that the first-ever paperless budget of the state was dedicated to all-round development and encompassing the development of every category including farmers, women, students, education, employment, entrepreneurs, labourers, health infrastructure, strengthening of infrastructure facilities and law and order.