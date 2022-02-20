UP Elections 2022 Live Updates: 59 seats up for grabs in third phase voting today, Akhilesh Yadav’s fate to be decided

Live

UP Elections 2022 Live Updates: Among the key candidates whose fate will be decided in the third phase of elections is Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who is contesting from Karhal Assembly constituency.

UP Elections 2022 Third Phase Voting Live Updates: The third of the seven-phased polling in Uttar Pradesh for 59 Assembly seats spread across 16 districts began at 7 am today. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. Districts where polling will be held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

Among the key candidates whose fate will be decided in the third phase of elections is Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who is contesting from Karhal Assembly constituency. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat. The polling will also seal the fate of the SP chief’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.