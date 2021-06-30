Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: State to witness a democratic revolution, says Akhilesh Yadav

"In 2022, there will be no election in UP, there will be a democratic revolution," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. (Photo source: IE)

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asserted that there were will be a democratic revolution in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 against the current “disruptive” and “negative” politics. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled in 2022.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, “United against today’s disruptive, conservative, negative politics, new politics of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated, dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth is taking birth”. “In 2022, there will be no election in UP, there will be a democratic revolution,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The SP chief has exuded confidence that his party would win 350 seats out of the total 403 seats in the assembly, claiming people are against the BJP government.