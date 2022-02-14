UP Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting Live: 55 seats up for grabs, Azam Khan and Dharam Singh Saini among key candidates in fray

Live

UP Election 2022 Live News, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Phase 2 Polling Live: The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects.

2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly Election Phase 2 Voting Live News: Fifty five Assembly segments will vote today in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which will see as many as 586 candidates trying their luck at the hustings. The polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. These 55 seats are spread across nine districts – Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects. These areas are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party. The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who switched to the SP after the polls. Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, Khanna from Shahjahanpur, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment.

Live Updates Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting Live: 2022 UP Election Phase 2 Live Voting, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Polling Live Coverage