UP Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting Live: 55 seats up for grabs, Azam Khan and Dharam Singh Saini among key candidates in fray

2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly Election Phase 2 Voting Live News: Fifty five Assembly segments will vote today in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which will see as many as 586 candidates trying their luck at the hustings. The polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. These 55 seats are spread across nine districts – Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.
The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects. These areas are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party. The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who switched to the SP after the polls. Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, Khanna from Shahjahanpur, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment.
Several pre-poll surveys have predicted a clear majority for the BJP while facing a stiff challenge from the Samajwadi Party which has joined hands with Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal – a party with a sizeable support base in western UP.
The high-voltage campaigning for the second phase saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacking the main opposition Samajwadi Party, accusing it of indulging in dynasty politics, while elaborating on why his party’s government was necessary in the state to keep it riot-free.
Meanwhile, the SP-RLD alliance cornered the BJP over the year-long farmers’ protest against the new-repealed agri laws, Lakhimpur Kheri violence and claimed that the law and order situation deteriorated during the Yogi Adityanath regime.