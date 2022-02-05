Revolver, rifle and zero criminal cases: Key details of ‘crorepati’ Yogi Adityanath’s UP Poll affidavit

Always seen in saffron robes, Yogi Adityanath has gold ‘kundals’ worth Rs 49,000 and a rudraksh mala of Rs 20,000.

An elaborate ‘rudrabhishek’, hawan and a special pooja, Gorakhpur’s air was filled with chants and ‘shankhnaad’. On Friday, the day Yogi Adityanath filed nomination for his first-ever Assembly Elections, the ruling BJP made sure that it was a grand event in itself. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present while CM Yogi submitted his nomination papers beaming into the cameras. The BJP has projected Yogi Adityanath as a no-nonsense politician, who knows ‘how to get things right.’ Just before the nomination, at a rally in Gorakhpur, Shah also made a statement regarding how the Yogi administration was helping Uttar Pradesh in creating a crime-free environment.

Interestingly, in his poll affidavit, Yogi Adityanath has said that he has no criminal case pending against him. However, he is in possession of a revolver and a rifle costing about Rs 2 lakh in total. In terms of assets, Yogi Adityanath has Rs 1.54 crore. All this is in the form of ‘movable asset’ only. He doesn’t own a car or a house. In the name of his father, Yogi Adityanath has written the name of his ‘guru’ Avedyanath.

In terms of annual earnings, CM Yogi has seen an upward trajectory. For the financial year 2016-17, his total income was Rs 8,40,998. Whereas this has increased to Rs 13,20,653 in the FY 2020-21. The monk who became a politician has not marked any ‘liabilities’ in the affidavit. The official document seen by FE shows that CM Yogi has Rs 1 lakh cash in hand.

Always seen in saffron robes, Yogi Adityanath has gold ‘kundals’ worth Rs 49,000 and a rudraksh mala of Rs 20,000. For the party that has seen its political fortune rising thanks to the social media craze, CM Yogi is not big on cellphone trends. The poll affidavit shows that he has a Samsung phone that costs around Rs 12,000. Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on February 10 in Phase 1. The result of the Assembly election, which is often termed as the ‘semi-final’ before the Lok Sabha polls, will be declared on March 10th next month.