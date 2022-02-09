Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Congress manifesto promises agri loans waiver, 20 lakh jobs and more

The Congress party also promised to reduce electricity bills by half and waive off pending dues of the COVID period.

UP elections 2022: Congress party today released its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The party has promised to regularise contractual teachers, financial assistance for families affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, 20 lakh jobs, waiver of farmers’ loans, increase in MSP of wheat-paddy and 50 per cent reduction in electricity bills. Launching the party’s manifesto, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that while the ruling party is saying ‘garmi nikal denge-charbi nikal denge’ (demolishing opposition’s arrogance), the Congress party has been saying ‘Bharti nikalenge’ (create jobs).

Addressing the media, Priyanka Gandhi said that the Congress, if voted to power, will provide financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to the families most affected by the Covid pandemic. She said that a compensation of Rs 50 lakh will be given to Covid warriors who lost their lives due to the virus. She said that financial security up to Rs 10 lakh will be given for the treatment of any disease.

Talking about jobs, Priyanka said that the Congress government will work to fulfil 12 lakh pending vacancies in the government sector including police, healthcare and education. The Congress party also promised to create eight lakh additional jobs. The Congress general secretary said that ad-hoc teachers and Shiksha Mitras will be regularised on the basis of experience and rules. She said that around two lakh vacant posts of teachers will be filled and a policy will be formed to control fees of private schools. She added that the salary of school cooks will be increased to Rs 5000 per month.

The Congress leader said that students belonging to SC and ST communities will be provided free education from KG to PG. She also promised reservation in promotion for government employees belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Priyanka Gandhi said that the Kol community will be given tribal status. “Five additional seats will be added to the Legislative Council for groups such as craftsmen, weavers, farmers and ex-servicemen,” she said.

The Congress general secretary also said that cases filed against journalists will be withdrawn and those who are in jail illegally will be released.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the farmers’ loans will be waived off within 10 days of the formation of the Congress government. “Like Chhattisgarh, farmers’ loans will be waived off as soon as our government is formed. Paddy and wheat will be purchased at Rs 2500 per quintal and sugarcane at Rs 400 per quintal….Cow dung will be bought for Rs 2/kg, which will further be used in vermicomposting,” she said.

The Congress party also promised to reduce electricity bills by half and waive off pending dues of the COVID period. Citing the suicide attempt by a Baghpat businessman, Priyanka Gandhi promised to support them by developing a cluster for small & medium businesses affected due to COVID-19.