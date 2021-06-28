Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: AIMIM to contest 100 seats in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s SBSP

While AIMIM has ruled out talks with any other party, Rajbhar has been working continuously to seal an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi has announced that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections next year. He also said that the party is already working on selecting candidates for the election.

“I want to make public some facts with respect to UP elections. We have decided that we will field our candidates on 100 seats, the party has started the process of selecting its candidates and we have also released the candidate application form,” said Owaisi on Twitter.

The Hyderabad MP also said that it will contest the Uttar Pradesh polls in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party under the banner of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. Owaisi also said that AIMIM had no talks about an alliance with any other party.

“We are with O P Rajbhar’s Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. We have had no talks about the election or alliance with any other party,” Owaisi said.

Rajbhar is a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh and was a part of the NDA in the previous election. He was a minister in the Yogi cabinet before the two parted ways in 2019. Rajbhar is leading the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

While AIMIM has ruled out talks with any other party, Rajbhar has been working continuously to seal an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. He has recently announced support for the Samajwadi Party candidate in District Panchayat chief polls.

Rajbhar is also in talks with rebel SP leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Yadav as well as Nishad Party’s chief Sanjay Nishad, who had recently demanded the deputy chief minister post from the NDA.

On the other hand, BSP chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati has refuted media reports of possible alliance with the AIMIM and the BSP. The BSP supreme took to Twitter terming the reports as baseless.

“A media news channel is broadcasting a news that BSP will contest next UP assembly election in alliance with AIMIM. This news is completely false, misleading and factless. There is not even an iota of truth in this and BSP completely denies it,” said Mayawati.

She also clarified that the BSP will contest all next assembly elections including UP and Uttarakhand alone except Punjab where it has allied with the Shiromani Akali Dal.