Uttar Pradesh: Eight dead, six injured in roof-collapse triggered by cylinder blast in Gonda

At least eight people have died and half a dozen were injured in a roof collapse triggered by a cylinder blast in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased include three children. The accident occurred when a two-storey building collapsed in Tikri village last night, leaving several people reported trapped under the rubble. Those injured are being treated at the Public Health Centre in Nawabganj.

The locals spearheaded the initial rescue and relief mission. Gonda SP Santosh Kumar Mishra said that a local called at emergency number 112 about the cylinder blast from Wazirganj Police Station Area. The administration has also launched a rescue and relief operations.

According to the police, 7 of the eight deceased have been identified as Shamshad (28), Meraz (11), Nisar (35), Rubina (32), Sarunisha (35), Noori (12) and Shoeb (2).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed the officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured and provide all possible help to the families. According to reports, a forensic team was also sent to collect samples from the site.