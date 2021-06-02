Uttar Pradesh: Eight dead, six injured in roof-collapse triggered by cylinder blast in Gonda

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed the officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured.
At least eight people have died and half a dozen were injured in a roof collapse triggered by a cylinder blast in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased include three children. The accident occurred when a two-storey building collapsed in Tikri village last night, leaving several people reported trapped under the rubble. Those injured are being treated at the Public Health Centre in Nawabganj.
The locals spearheaded the initial rescue and relief mission. Gonda SP Santosh Kumar Mishra said that a local called at emergency number 112 about the cylinder blast from Wazirganj Police Station Area. The administration has also launched a rescue and relief operations.
- Telangana Formation Day: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greet people
- Telangana Formation Day 2021: History, significance and facts you should know about India's newest state
- Post-poll violence: Dilip Ghosh claims 37 BJP workers killed after West Bengal election
According to the police, 7 of the eight deceased have been identified as Shamshad (28), Meraz (11), Nisar (35), Rubina (32), Sarunisha (35), Noori (12) and Shoeb (2).
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed the officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured and provide all possible help to the families. According to reports, a forensic team was also sent to collect samples from the site.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.