Uttar Pradesh doctor fooled by ‘Aladdin lamp’ con, loses Rs 2.5 crore

A doctor in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district buys a magical object unwittingly and loses Rs 2.5 crore. Aladdin’s lamp, famously known as a magical object that grants wishes to those who rub in fairy tales, was sold to him by two men in Meerut. The doctor who fell in the trap set up by the two con artists later filed a complaint against them with the police. It is to note that in the fairy tale, whenever the mythical object is rubbed, a “djinn” comes to aid. However, in the real-life con, the doctor was asked not to use the object for at least two years and Rs 2.5 crore was extracted from him, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report highlighted that when Dr Laik Khan did not find the “djinn” he was looking for, he filed a complaint against Ikramuddin and Anees, who conned him and were arrested shortly after. The police stated that since the doctor had recently returned from the United Kingdom, he was the latest in a line of people that the duo had conned.

Both of them were pretending to be practising witchcraft for years. According to the police, there was no specific target set by the duo. They just had a visiting card and claimed to solve any problem that a person might be facing. The report citing Subhash Atri, SHO Bhrampuri Police Station in Meerut said that the duo also offered black money to some people to gain their confidence. In the case of the doctor, the conmen asked him not to use it for two years as it would bring bad luck upon his family.

As per the FIR that was filed by the doctor, the accused duo had completely convinced him regarding the existence of Aladdin lamp as well as the wish-fulfilling djinn. The accused claimed the original price of the lamp to be Rs 2.5 crore but tried to give it at a discounted offer of Rs 70 lakh. Further, the lamp which was supposed to be made of gold turned out to be made of steel.

The statement given by the doctor to police pointed out that during the time he had the deal with the duo, his son fell ill and fear was instilled in his mind by the duo who claimed to have done black magic.

“They told me that they had cursed my son, and if I didn’t pay them Rs 50 lakh, they would use black magic to curse my other family members. They kept feeding me something, and I was completely under their control,” the report quoted Dr Khan as saying.

After the FIR, the duo have been arrested by the police and are charged under IPC Sections 386 (extortion after putting a person under fear of death) and 420 (cheating).