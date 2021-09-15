Uttar Pradesh: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad says mafia behind bars under BJP rule; Samajwadi Party reminds him of criminal cases he faced

According to Maurya's 2017 election affidavit, 11 cases under different sections of the IPC was registered against him.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has often claimed to have ensured better law and order by imprisoning criminals and mafia elements. Today, BJP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that mafias are behind bars in the BJP rule, only to get a terse reminder from the Samajwadi Party about the slew of criminal cases against him that were later withdrawn.

“In our government, goons, crooks and mafia raj are behind bars,” said Maurya in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajeev Rai slammed him, saying that if the cases had not been withdrawn, the court would have sent him behind bars as well.

“You also possessed these qualities and was charged under serious sections of the IPC. Had the cases been not withdrawn, the court would have sent you behind the bars as well. Dare to reopen the cases,” said Rai referring to dozens of cases that Maurya was facing.

इस सब गुणों के धनी आप भी IPC की संगीन धाराओं से सुशोभित थे अगर केस वापस नहीं कराए होते तो,अदालत आपको भी अब तक सलाख़ों के पीछे भेज दी होती औक़ात हो तो अब भी केस खुलवा दो https://t.co/azJnLxveUb — Rajeev Rai (@RajeevRai) September 15, 2021

According to Maurya’s 2017 election affidavit, 11 cases under different sections of the IPC was registered against him. It included sections like 302, 120 B, 153 A and more. Maurya was allegedly said to be a history-sheeter who started his career as Pracharak of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The current deputy CM faced cases including murder, fraud, spreading communal riots and threatening a government official. However, he was not convicted in any of the cases. In February this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had withdrawn four cases registered against Maruya including that of murder and fraud. A case registered against him under Gunda Act was already dismissed by a court. In another case of murder, he was acquitted by a local court.

Maurya is also facing a fake degree case in which the Allahabad High Court had reserved its verdict on the first of this month.