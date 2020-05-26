Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi questions Adityanath’s claim of infection among migrants

Priyanka Gandhi slams CM Adityanath for his comments on coronavirus infection among returning migrants. (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his recent comments wherein he shared the data of returning migrants who are infected by coronavirus.

“Heard UP Chief Minister’s statement. According to the government data, nearly 25 lakh people have returned to the state. Going by the CM’s statement, 75% from Maharashtra, 50% from Delhi and 25% from other states are infected,” she tweeted.

“Does CM mean that more than 10 lakh people in UP are infected with corona? But as per his government’s data, there are 6,228 cases,” she said in another tweet.

Priyanka also asked CM Adityanath to explain the basis of his claims that migrant workers who returned to the state were infected with coronavirus.

“What is the basis of the CM’s data of infection (in migrants)? From where does this percentage of infection in returned migrants come from?” she asked.

“If so, then why is the testing so low,” the Congress general secretary who keeps her politics Uttar Pradesh centric said.

Priyanka also sought to know whether these figures are unsubstantiated just like other data of the UP government.

“If there is truth in the statement of the Chief Minister, the government should share testing, infection data with the public with full transparency,” she said and sought to know what is the preparation of the government to overcome the crisis.

Priyanka’s tweets came after CM Adityanath told reporters that “75% of the migrants coming back from Mumbai, 50% workers coming to the state from Delhi and 25-30% migrants who are coming from other states are infected”.

“This is a challenge for us. But our teams are working strongly,” he said.

According to the state government, the total positive cases in Uttar Pradesh are now 6,497. Of these, 2,668 are active cases. Over 1,650 migrant workers who returned from other states have tested positive for coronavirus while samples of 54,859 migrants have been sent for screening. Over 8.5 lakh migrant workers have been put under surveillance.