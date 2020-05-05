Uttar Pradesh: Controversial MLA Aman Mani Tripathi uses CM Adityanath’s name to travel to Badrinath, booked for violating lockdown

Uttar Pradesh MLA Aman Mani Tripathi arrested for violating lockdown rules. Photo FB

Uttar Pradesh MLA Aman Mani Tripathi has been arrested by police in the neighbouring Uttarakhand for violating the lockdown rules and trying to travel to the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines. Besides Tripathi, six more persons who were in the group have been taken into custody on Monday. Police have also seized vehicles of the independent MLA.

According to reports, the MLA claimed that he wanted to offer prayers for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, who passed away last month. However, the Uttar Pradesh government distanced itself from his views.

“Aman Mani Tripathi had come from Uttar Pradesh, along with others in three vehicles. They were stopped at the Gauchar barrier. Without stopping they carried on and reached Karnaprayag. An argument ensued with the doctors and administration officials deployed for screening. The group was forced to return,” a senior official, Vaibhav Gupta, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

An FIR has been lodged against the MLA and others. “After being arrested, they were served a notice and sent back to Uttar Pradesh,” senior police officer Ashok Kumar told the agency.

Tripathi had reportedly secured permission from Uttarakhand Additional Secretary Om Prakash to travel. As many as three cars have been seized by the cops.

Sensing something fishy, the Uttarakhand officials questioned Tripathi’s claims about prayers for the CM’s father when Yogi Adityanath himself did not attend the funeral and then sought a clarification from the state government. The UP government categorically denied granting him permission to travel to Badrinath and Kedarnath. UP CM Adityanath hails from the hilly state.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a statement condemning Tripathi for using Yogi Adityanath’s name to travel.

“Aman Mani tripathi was not authorised by Yogi Adityanath or anyone in the UP government to travel to Uttarakhand. He is responsible for his actions and trying to use the name of the UP chief minister is condemnable,” the government said in a statement.