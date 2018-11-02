Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits Statue of Unity, parries Ram temple poser

Published: November 2, 2018 4:28 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday visited the Statue of Unity, a 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel built near the Sardar Sarovar Dam here in Narmada district.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday visited the Statue of Unity, a 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel built near the Sardar Sarovar Dam here in Narmada district. The grand structure, touted as the world’s tallest statue, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

During his tour of the site, Adityanath, however, refused to answer a media query on building a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani accompanied Adityanath during his visit to the statue and adjoining attractions, which include a 17-kilometre-long “valley of flowers” and a tent city to accommodate tourists.

Adityanath praised the efforts of the state government in building such an imposing statue and other attractions near it. “This, world’s tallest statue, is a befitting tribute to the true ‘Sardar’ of this country,” Adityanath said.

In the run-up to the memorial’s inauguration, Rupani and several of his ministers had gone to various states to invite their respective chief ministers for the unveiling ceremony. Rupani had visited Lucknow to invite Adityanath.

The President of India is expected to visit Statue of Unity on December 15, government sources said, adding that the dates for the visit of CMs from other states are yet to finalised.

