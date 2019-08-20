Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath to expand his cabinet tomorrow

Yogi Adityanath

After much speculations, the first cabinet expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Raj Bhavan has said. The swearing-in will take place at 11 am in Lucknow’s Gandhi auditorium. The reshuffle may see inclusion of new ministers to fill up slots that were created in last few months, after some ministers were elected to Lok Sabha. The Adityanath government was sworn in May 2017 with 47-member cabinet.

Out of these 47, three ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Satyadev Pachauri and S P Singh Baghel have been elected to the Lok Sabha. OP Rajbhar, another minister and chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party was sacked from the cabinet.

As per reports, the reshuffle was earlier postponed as senior BJP leader ArunJaitley is admitted at AIIMS in the national capital and is in a serious condition. The Raj Bhavan on Sunday had said that the event was slated for the next day. However, it later said that no request was received for the same.

