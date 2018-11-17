Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, his cabinet colleagues participate in bike rally

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 8:31 PM

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday flagged off a bike rally from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

Lok Sabha elections, Lok Sabha elections 2019, Yogi Adityanath, Yogi Adityanath cabinet, bike rally, india newsUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday flagged off a bike rally from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues participated in the “Kamal Sandesh bike rally” organised by the BJP across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was seen riding a motorcycle in Prayagraj. “Took part in the Kamal Sandesh bike rally in Prayagraj. The only message being disseminated by this rally is to ensure a comprehensive win for the BJP under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Maurya said in a tweet.

Union minister Manoj Sinha participated in the bike rally from Ghazipur. “Despite efforts made by ‘siddhaant-viheen rajnaitik dal’ (political parties deprived of principles), they will not be able to reach a consensus on prime ministerial candidate,” he said.

In Lucknow, party workers from different polling booths gathered at Jhulelal Vatika for the bike rally. President of BJP’s Lucknow mahanagar (city) unit Mukesh Sharma rode a motorcycle, while the deputy chief minister was the pillion rider. “In the past four-and-half years, the developmental work done by the prime minister has been exemplary. The opposition is indulging in negative politics. It cannot speak on development. The Centre has worked extensively to improve the conditions of farmers,” Sharma told reporters here.

UP ministers Brijesh Pathak, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Ashutosh Tandon along with Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and several other BJP MLAs participated in the bike rally. Joshi said BJP workers have worked hard to spread awareness about various schemes of both central and state governments. UP BJP general secretary Pankaj Singh, who took part in the rally from Gorakhpur, said, “The BJP government is working on its agenda of development and the benefits of welfare schemes are reaching to the actual beneficiaries. I am sure that the BJP will win the 2019 parliamentary elections.”

