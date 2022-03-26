Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath extends free ration scheme till June in first cabinet meeting

The free ration programme also played a crucial role in helping the BJP return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today extended the free ration scheme by three more months as he presided over the first meeting of his new cabinet. This is the first major decision of the Yogi Adityanath government. The free ration scheme was initiated during the Covid-19 pandemic and was supposed to expire this month. However, with the extension of three more months, the poor will be getting free rations till June this year now.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that a total of 15 crore people have been getting free rations under the programme in the state.

“Taking the first decision today, the cabinet has extended the ‘Free Ration Scheme’ for the next three months. This decision is dedicated to the 15 crore people of the state,” said the chief minister’s office.

The free ration programme also played a crucial role in helping the BJP return to power in Uttar Pradesh. After yesterday’s swearing-in, the first cabinet meeting of Adityanath’s second consecutive government met earlier today.

Yogi Adityanath took oath as the UP chief minister for a second term along with 52 ministers yesterday. Keshav Prasad Maurya has been made deputy CM again while Brajesh Pathak has replaced Dinesh Sharma as another deputy CM. The ceremony at a Lucknow stadium that can hold over 50,000 people was designed to be a mega event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top Union ministers, chief ministers from BJP-run states and dignitaries from the world of industry and entertainment.