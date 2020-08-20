Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath approves Rs 9.90 lakh for student’s heart surgery

In a letter to father of Madhulika Misra, a resident of Machligaon at Campierganj in Gorakhpur district, the chief minister referred to her problem in heart valves that required a surgery, the spokesperson said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended a helping hand to a BEd student, suffering from a serious cardiac ailment, by approving Rs 9.90 lakh for her surgery, an official said.
In a letter to father of Madhulika Misra, a resident of Machligaon at Campierganj in Gorakhpur district, the chief minister referred to her problem in heart valves that required a surgery, the spokesperson said.
In the letter addressed to her father, Adityanath said as per the estimates of the Medanta Hospital, Rs 9.90 lakh was being approved from the chief minister’s discretionary fund for operation, according to the official.
