UP (Uttar Pradesh) Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2022, Azampur Lok Sabha By-Election Result 2022, Rampur Lok 2022 Uttar Pradesh Azampur, Rampur Byelection Results, Full List of Winners Live Updates: As Azamgarh recorded a voter turnout of 49.43 per cent, Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav claimed that his party members were harassed by the ruling BJP party and “fake voting” was done, while alleging that “faulty EVMs” were found in several booths. “The BJP misused power in the bypolls to Azamgarh and Rampur. Hurdles were created by the ruling party to disrupt polling…Though the EC was informed, the entire election machinery remained a mute spectator. Voters were not allowed to vote without fear…Fake voting was done.”

Azamgarh will see a triangular contest being played out among BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhua’, a famous Bhojpuri actor, SP’s Dharmendra Yadav and BSP’s Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali. Citing that ‘Nirhua’ has engaged actively with the people in the constituency, the BJP has chose to put its faith on the actor-turned politician once again after he had lost to Akhilesh Yadav from the same seat back in 2019. The election to the seat was necessitated after Yadav had stepped down as the MP following his victory in the UP Assembly election. While Yadav was missing from the campaigning, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for ‘Nirhua.’ Yogi asked the local residents to prevent Azamgarh from turning into “aatankwad ka garh”, while asking voters “connect with the process of development, and change Azamgarh to “Aryamgarh”.

In comparison, Rampur’s voting percentage stood even lower — 41.39 per cent .From the Rampur constituency, Asim Raja, who is a close aide of SP stalwart Azam Khan and the party’s city unit president, will be contesting against BJP’s Ghanshyam Lodhi, a former SP MLC and was also considered close to Khan at one point of time. Lodhi joined BJP just ahead of the UP assembly elections this year. The Rampur Lok Sabha constituency fell vacant after Khan resigned as the MP from Rampur following his win in the state assembly elections earlier this year. Khan, who is also one of the founding members of the SP, has been elected 10 times from the Rampur constituency.

Earlier, BSP supremo Mayawati had announced that her party wouldn’t be fielding any candidate from Khan’s backyard. The Congress, too, has decided against fielding any candidate from the constituency. With key opposition parties out of the way, Rampur will be witnessing a two-way battle between BJP and SP.

In a state where caste-equations play a vital role in deciding the fate of candidates, the BJP has fielded both candidates from the OBC community as both constituencies are mostly dominated by Yadavs, Jats and Muslims.

