Uttar Pradesh bypolls: 110 candidates in fray for 11 assembly seats

Five candidates withdrew their nomination papers for bypolls to 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, leaving 110 candidates in the fray, the office of state’s Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement here on Thursday. Two candidates each withdrew their nominations from Pratapgarh assembly constituency and Ghosi assembly constituency, respectively. One candidate withdrew nomination from Gangoh, it said.

With the withdrawal of the candidature, the total number contestants in the fray from 11 seats stands at 110, the statement said. The maximum number of candidates 13 each are from Lucknow Cantonment and Jalalpur assembly constituencies, followed by 12 in Ghosi, and 11 each in Gangoh, Pratapgarh and Balha (SC).

Nine candidates each are in the fray from Govindnagar and Manikpur. Besides, seven candidates each will contest the bypolls from Rampur, Iglas (SC) and Zaidpur (SC). Voting will be held on October 21 from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm. The counting will be done on October 24.

The Election Commission had recently announced that bypolls to 11 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 21. The bypolls were necessitated after some MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections and resigned as members of the state assembly.

Assembly constituencies which will vote in bypolls are Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi. Ghosi assembly constituency fell vacant following the resignation of MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar.