Uttar Pradesh: Bulldozer action against politician on the run after assaulting woman at Noida housing complex

The Noida administration on Monday demolished the illegal construction at the residence of Shrikant Tyagi, the man who was seen in a viral video assaulting and abusing a woman at the Grand Omaxe residential society located in Sector 93B. Bulldozers arrived Monday morning at the gates of the housing society and razed the portion that Tyagi had illegally occupied.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Noida administration demolishes the illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93.



Tyagi, who claims on social media to be a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been on the run since the video showing him abusing and assaulting a woman went viral on social media. The BJP, however, has distanced itself from the accused and had promised strict action against him.

Days after the incident, Tyagi’s supporters had turned up at the residential complex, raised slogans in his support and even sought the address of the woman. The police later arrived at the society and detained Tyagi’s supporters.

“Thanks to CM Yogi Adityanath’s government for acting strictly against ‘abusive’ Shrikant Tyagi. His Illegal structures being razed now by noida administration,” tweeted Delhi BJP spokesperson Khemchand Sharma.

Meanwhile, Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY and Noida Police chief Alok Kumar Singh visited Grand Omaxe and met the residents there and promised that Tyagi’s property will be attached. The incident also led to the suspension of Noida Phase 2 station in-charge Sujit Upadhyay for negligence of duty.

The incident sparked furore, and Tyagi’s supporters creating a ruckus at the housing complex led to serious questions being raised on the law and order situation. Noida MP and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma said he was ashamed that this was happening under the rule of a BJP government and questioned the police over Tyagi’s supporters entering the housing society and threatening residents.



“I am ashamed to say this is our government. Find out how did these 15 men enter the residential complex,” Sharma had said.

Tyagi has since been on the run and a lookout notice has been issued against him. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought Tyagi’s immediate arrest.