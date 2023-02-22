Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023: ‘Focus is on infrastructure, goal is to achieve $1 trillion economy,’ says FM Suresh Khanna

Uttar Pradesh Finance minister Suresh Khanna will shortly present the annual Budget for the state, the second full budget to be presented during the current term of the Yogi Adityanat-led government. The Budget is likely to lay significant focus on infrastructure development, highways in particular, in an election year.



Speaking to the media today morning, FM Khanna said that the “focus is on the infrastructure sector” and the “goal is to achieve a $1 trillion economy.”

“Organised crime has been eradicated from UP in the last few years. The state has only moved towards development. Today, our second Budget will be presented. Our focus is on the infrastructure sector and our goal is to achieve a $1 trillion economy,” said UP Finance Minister, reported news agency ANI.

On May 26, 2022, the state government presented an annual budget of 6.15 lakh crore rupees. On December 5, 2022, a supplementary budget of around Rs 33,770 crore was presented, taking the total size of the UP budget (2022-2023) to Rs 6.50 lakh crore.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna offered prayers at a temple in Lucknow.



For 2022-23, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Uttar Pradesh was projected to be Rs 20,48,234 crore (a growth of 17.1% over the revised estimate of GSDP for 2021-22 – Rs 17,49,469 crore). GSDP, in 2021-22, was estimated to contract by 9.8 % over the previous year (at current prices).



In 2022-23, expenditure (excluding debt repayment) was estimated to be Rs 5,82,956 crore (a 28% increase over the revised estimates of 2021-22 – Rs 4,55,809 crore). For 2022-23, receipts (excluding borrowings) were estimated to be Rs 5,01,778 crore (an increase of 32% over the revised estimates of 2021-22 – Rs 3,81,063 crore).

For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit was targeted at Rs 81,178 crore (3.96% of GSDP). For 2022-23, the revenue surplus was estimated to be Rs 43,124 crore (2.11% of the GSDP).

In India, the economy of Uttar Pradesh is the third largest of all the states. Nominal GDP of UP for the year 2022-23 was Rs. 21.74 trillion.