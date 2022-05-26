UP Budget 2022-23: From Bal Seva Yojana to 4 lakh jobs, major announcements made by Yogi 2.0 Govt

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday presented the state budget for 2022-23, which focuses on infrastructure, employment generation, youth and women. This is the first budget in the second innings of UP government.

Here are the major announcements made by the Yogi government in UP Budget 2022-23:

For those children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19, the UP government has started the UP CM Bal Seva Yojana to support their education and protection. Under this, Rs 2,500 per month is being given to such children.

Target of providing four lakh Jobs in next 5 years.

Two crore smartphones/ tablets to be distributed in the next 5 years in UP.

Rs 560 crore allocated for Ayushman Cards. Rs 250 crore allocated for Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Rs 523.34 crore allocated for the protection of women in the state.

Target of the state to hit $1 Trillion GDP size, in line with $5 Trillion target of central government.

Rs 2,100 crore earmarked for medical colleges in 14 districts.

Rs 897 crore allocated for PM Gati Shakti Yojana.

Rs 1,000 per month allowance for the disabled. Earlier, this allowance was Rs 300 per month.