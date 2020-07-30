BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh hlds sit-in outside police station against alleged harassment of locals by cops. (representational pic)

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh was left red-faced after one of its MLAs held a sit-in with his supporters outside a police station in Unnao. The MLA has been identified as Pankaj Gupta. He represents the Unnao Sadar seat in the Legislative Assembly.

Pankaj accused the police of harassing innocent people who were peacefully building a temple. The MLA held a three-hour sit-in with his supporters.

According to reports, Pankaj arrived at the Sadar police station a little before midnight with his supporters and sat down to protest at the entry of the police station.

The MLA accused the cops of having a casteist mindset and linked them with former CM and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav.

The BJP MLA claimed that police harassed people who were building the temple at Indiranagar locality in Unnao.

Clad in a green t-shirt and covering his face using a mask, Pakaj said that his protest was not against the Yogi Adityanath government but the negligent attitude of the police.

Watch Video:

The MLA called off the protest only after senior police officials came to meet him early in morning.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar reached the site and assured Pankaj that an inquiry will be done into the matter.

“The MLA has said that police have beaten up some people and his application in this matter has been received. Proper action will be taken after an inquiry,” the DM said.

Additional SP Vinod Kumar said seven people were taken into custody on Wednesday night after it came to light that the temple was being built on government land. Police said an FIR on Tuesday was registered on information of encroachment on a government land.