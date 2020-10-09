Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader shot dead in Azamgarh

A BJP leader was shot dead in Haripur village of district Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Arjun Yadav (46) was attacked by unidentified people on Thursday night when he was returning home after closing his shop, PTI reported citing police.

Yadav was a Kshetra Panchayat member. After the attack, Yadav was taken to the hospital by villagers and family members but was declared brought dead.

Sharing information about the incident, SP Sudhir Kumar Singh told PTI that the information was being sought from the family and the cause of the murder had not been ascertained yet. “Those involved in the incident will be caught soon,” Singh said.

The Police force has been deployed in the village as tension prevailed due to the killing.

Meanwhile, a similar incident has been reported from Ghaziabad where a 60-year-old relative of a BJP MLA was shot dead on Friday morning. The victim identified as Naresh Tyagi was the maternal uncle of BJP MLA from Muradnagar Assembly Ajit Pal Tyagi and brother-in-law of former minister Raj Pal Tyagi.

According to PTI, Naresh Tyagi, a contractor, was going for a morning walk at around 5.30 am when two assailants on a scooter opened fire at him in Lohiya Nagar officer’s colony under Sihani Gate Police Station area. One of the bullets hit Tyagi in the head.