Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Legislative Council elections: BJP rewards turncoats, allies, Thakurs in list

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded three Thakur community candidates – Jaiveer Singh, Yashwant Singh and Mahendra Singh – in a possible bid to pacify the community which is party’s traditional vote bank in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced the names of its 10 candidates for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections and 3 candidates for Bihar. In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded three Thakur community candidates – Jaiveer Singh, Yashwant Singh and Mahendra Singh – in a possible bid to pacify the community which is party’s traditional vote bank in the state. The list also includes the names of 2 Muslim candidates. The first candidate is UP’s Minority Affairs minister in state Mohsin Raza and the second is Bukkal Nawab, veteran state leader who recently resigned from Samajwadi Party to join the BJP.

The BJP, which has a 324 MLAs in the state, including 311 of its own, 9 of Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal and 4 of another ally Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), was in a cofortable position to win at least 11 seats. However, the party has only fielded 10 candidates, leaving 1 for ally Apna Dal. Ashish Singh Patel, husband of Union Minister Anupriya Patel, will be a party candidate.

A look at BJP candidate list for legislative council elections

Uttar Pradesh

Mahendra Singh

Mohsin Raza

Sarojini Agarwal

Bukkal Nawab

Yashwant Singh

Jaiveer Singh

Vidhyasagar Sonkar

Vijay Bahadur Pathak

Ashok Kataria

Ashok Dhawan.

The list also includes one Dalit candidate, Vidya Sagar Sonkar, who is presently party state general secretary. Sonkar is a former Member of Parliament who lost an Assembly election from UP’s Saidpur in 2017. Senior party leader Kalraj Mishra’s close aide Vijay Bahadur Pathak is the only Brahmin candidate in the list. Pathak is a state general secretary.

Bihar

Party’s three candidates for Bihar are deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Health minister Mangal Pandey and Sanjay Paswan. While Modi and Pandey are Council members, Paswan was a Union minister in the Atal Vihari Vajpayee government.