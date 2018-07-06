Uttar Pradesh bans plastic from July 15, the third time since 2015: What you must know

Uttar Pradesh to ban plasic from July 15 (Representative Image: IE)

The Uttar Pradesh government has once again called for a plastic ban on some plastic products across the state from July 15. The state government has been trying to impose a plastic ban for the last three years, but lack of implementation has ensured that it never became a success. On Friday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “We have planned to prohibit plastic in Uttar Pradesh from July 15. I request everyone not to use plastic cups, glasses, and polythene bags from July 15. All of us need to work together to achieve this goal,” reported news agency ANI.

As per the latest directive by the UP government, the state government has banned the manufacture, usage, sale, transport, distribution, wholesale and retail sale and storage, import of plastic bags with or without handle, and disposable products made out of plastic and thermocol from July 15.

Earlier on November 2015, the Allahabad High Court had instructed Uttar Pradesh government to impose a ban on plastic by end of that year and make the state an environment-friendly state. However the government decided to impose the ban from January 2016, flouting the court’s order. But faulty implementation of the order has failed to result in a ban on plastic throughout the state. This ban was reinstated in 2017, however, the usage of plastic in the state continued.

The government’s ban on plastic comes after Maharashtra government banned plastic and has been doing everything to stop its usage. The ban was imposed in Maharastra stating not just the environmental harms, but also what it does to wild animals and fishes. In Maharashtra, many manufacturers, distributors, and consumers protested against the government for not giving them enough time to dispose of their stocks.

On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh government has delivered a notice period of three months to the manufacturers, distributors, and consumers to dispose their existing stock and come up with alternatives to it.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to make India a single-use plastic free country by 2022. A United Nations also reported that single-use plastics like plastic cups, plates, bags, wraps and plastic wraps account to nearly half of the plastic pollution generated in the world every year.