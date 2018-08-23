Uttar Pradesh: Authorities plan to improve infrastructure of pilgrim centres in Govardhan, Vrindavan

The work on the proposed multi-level underground parking facility at Jubilee Park and Dempier Nagar is also underway, Pratap said. (Photo Source: Reuters)

Authorities here have planned to improve infrastructure of noted pilgrim centres in Govardhan and Vrindavan, officials said today.”Solar street lights and CCTV cameras will be installed in Govardhan and Vrindavan. Public toilets and restaurants will also be constructed near the Radha Rani temple here,” said Nagendra Pratap, the CEO of Brij Tirth Vikas Parishad and the vice chairman of Mathura Vrindaban Development Authority.

The work on the proposed multi-level underground parking facility at Jubilee Park and Dempier Nagar is also underway, Pratap said. The Yogi Adityanath government has already sanctioned schemes worth Rs 3,273.75 lakh for the development of pilgrim centres in Mathura and other schemes worth Rs 6076.09 are also in the pipeline, said Shailja Kant Mishra, the vice president of UP Brij Tirth Vikas Parishad.