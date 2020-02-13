Uttar Pradesh: At least 14 killed, 35 injured as Delhi-Motihari bus collides with truck on Agra-Lucknow highway in Firozabad

Firozabad Accident: The accident took place at around 10 PM on Wednesday in the Nagla Nagar Police Station area of Firozabad.

Firozabad accident: At least 14 people are feared killed and several others injured when a sleeper bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday. According to police, the accident took place at around 10 PM on Wednesday in the Nagla Nagar Police Station area of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital.

While the initial death toll reported by news agency PTI earlier was 12, it rose to 14 by Thursday morning. According to ANI, at least 45 passengers were present in the bus which was travelling from Delhi to Motihari in Bihar. “The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind,” Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

Firozabad: At least 14 feared dead & many injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bhadan, yesterday late night. Sachindra Patel, SSP say,”there were at least 40-45 passengers in the bus. Injured have been shifted to Saifai Mini PGI.” pic.twitter.com/HrmNSZGHAl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2020

Among those injured, the condition of at least 30 is believed to be serious, reports said. The injured have been rushed to Saifai in Etawah for treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and directed the senior officials to reach the spot. District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh and the senior superintendent of police were rushed to the accident site to oversee relief work.

The UP Chief Minister has also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured, a statement issued by the state government in Lucknow said.