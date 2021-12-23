UP Elections 2022 Live News: PM Modi in Varanasi today, to unveil 22 projects

Live

UP Elections 2022 Live News: The BJP faces a direct challenge from the Samajwadi Party which has joined hands with RLD and SBSP.

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today where he will inaugurate 22 development projects worth over Rs 870 crore. The Prime Minister has visited his Lok Sabha constituency multiple times in recent days, ahead of the assembly elections in the state. His last visit was on December 13, when PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project.

Today, he will lay the foundation stone of the Banas Dairy Sankul at a UP State Industrial Development Authority food park in Varanasi. He will also digitally transfer Rs 35-crore bonuses to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy, and lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar.

Live Updates 9:26 (IST) 23 Dec 2021 RLD-SP alliance to contest all 403 seats together: Jayant Chaudhary Speaking to reporters this morning, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, when asked about the seat-sharing arrangement with the Samajwadi Party, said that his party has an understanding with SP and they will contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh together.