UP Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting begins in 58 western UP seats, nine BJP ministers face litmus test

2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly Election Phase 1 Voting Live News: The electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh began today with 58 Assembly seats spread across 11 districts in western UP going to polls. The polling, which began at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls, will conclude at 6 pm. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.
The ministers whose fate will be decided in this phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narayan. Other prominent candidates in the fray include Pankaj Singh, BJP’s state vice president and son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, late BJP MP Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka Singh and Samajwadi Party candidate Nahid Hasan, who was arrested on January 16 under the Gangster Act.
Leading the campaign for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for a double-engine government for fast-paced development while attacking the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) combine. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tried to put the spotlight back on alleged “exodus” of Hindus from Kairana before 2017, SP president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that people have made up their mind to vote out the BJP from power.
The SP-RLD alliance has centred their electioneering on farmers’ issues and has attacked Adityanath over poll promises. BSP chief Mayawati, who started campaigning late, reminded people of her government’s track record on law and order in the past. The Congress under the leadership of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has generated interest as seen in door-to-door campaigns.