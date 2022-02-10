UP Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting begins in 58 western UP seats, nine BJP ministers face litmus test

Live

UP Election 2022 Live, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Phase 1 Polling Live Updates: These elections are seen as a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the SP-RLD alliance.

2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly Election Phase 1 Voting Live News: The electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh began today with 58 Assembly seats spread across 11 districts in western UP going to polls. The polling, which began at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls, will conclude at 6 pm. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

The ministers whose fate will be decided in this phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narayan. Other prominent candidates in the fray include Pankaj Singh, BJP’s state vice president and son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, late BJP MP Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka Singh and Samajwadi Party candidate Nahid Hasan, who was arrested on January 16 under the Gangster Act.

