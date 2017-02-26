UP polls 2017: Enough Mann Ki Baat, people waiting for ‘kaam ki baat’, Akhilesh Yadav to Narendra Modi

Akhilesh Yadav said, PM Narendra Modi is trying woo farmers in the state only to gain votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and promise to erase loans of farmers in UP is just a hollow vow. (ANI)

UP polls 2017: Addressing media in Lucknow on Sunday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav said, PM Narendra Modi is trying woo farmers in the state only to gain votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and promise to erase loans of farmers in UP is just a hollow vow. “Desh ke kisan soch rahe hain UP ke bahane unka karz maaf hojaye. Kahin UP ke kisan se vote lene ke liye aapne inse ye baat to nahi ki?,” he said to reporters in Lucknow. He took a jibe on Modi saying that he has been busy speaking his mind in Mann Ki Baat on the radio, but the people of UP are waiting for him to speak about work too. “Aapne Mann Ki Baat ki, lekin UP ki janta intazar kar rahi hai ke aap kab kaam ki baat krenge,” said Yadav.

He said, “I made sure land for setting up of AIIMS was allocated in Gorakhpur. I want to ask when will that AIIMS be ready?” Yadav added, “Samajwadis have worked for development without any discrimination and I am ready for a debate on it.”

He slammed Modi for saying that Gorakhpur does not have electricity, “Should I touch an electricity wire to show him whether it has electricity or not?” he said. “Vo kehte hain Gorakhpur mein bijli nahi aati,main kehta hu wahan ka koi bijli ka taar(wire) pakad ke dikha dein bijli aati hai ya nahi,” Yadav exclaimed.

Also Watch:

He again picked on Modi’s speech where he said that if grayeyards are built in UP so should crematoriums be built. If electricity is provided during Ramzan, it should be provided during Diwali too. Yadav reiterated his Ganga Mayya remark, saying that swearing by the holy Ganga he can say that he has provided 24 hours electricity to homes in Kashi. More amount of electricity was provided during Diwali than in Ramzan. “PM Ganga maiya ki kasam kha kar batayein, 24 ghanta bijli humne Kashi ko di hai, Ramzan se zyada Diwali pe bijli di,” he said.

“The amount of electricity supplied during Diwali is more than that given during Ramzan in Uttar Pradesh. Steady supply of electricity was ensured during Christmas as well,” he said on Modi’s Diwali-Ramzan power supply remark.