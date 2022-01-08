Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Dates, Full Schedule: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

UP Assembly Election 2022 Date, Time and Results: The counting of votes for UP, along with four other states – Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – will be held on the same day.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Voting Date, Exit Polls and Results: The Election Commission is set to announce today the schedule for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh along with four other states – Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. The poll body will announce the dates in a press conference scheduled to be held at 3:30 pm today.

The assembly elections in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh are likely to be conducted in 6-8 phases. The counting of votes for UP, along with four other states – Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – will be held on the same day.

Several pre-poll surveys conducted so far have predicted a comfortably victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. However, they have also estimated a major loss in seat share for the ruling party which might come as a direct gain for the Samajwadi Party. The Congress, on the other hand, is feared to reach the double-digit mark.

The polls in the five states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, will set the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also give the first indication towards whether the ‘Modi Magic’ continues to play the key factor behind the BJP’s continuous poll victories since 2014.