Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned for 40 minutes amid uproar by opposition

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for 40 minutes Friday amid an uproar by the opposition over the law and order situation in the state. The opposition was belligerent as soon as the House met for the day.

Members belonging mostly to the Samajwadi Party rushed to the well with placards and raised anti-government slogans.

In the din, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath read out a report on the the Sonbhadra shootout in which 10 tribals lost their lives when armed henchmen of a gram pradhan showered bullets on them Wednesday.

Repeated pleas of Speaker Hridaya Narayan Dixit asking opposition members to resume their seats went unheeded and he adjourned the House for 40 minutes, barely 10 to 15 minutes after the day’s proceedings commenced on a rough note.