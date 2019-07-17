Uttar Pradesh: 9 killed, 20 injured in gunfight over land dispute in Sonbhadra; Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt

Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

As many as nine people were killed and 20 others were injured in a gunfight over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district. Three women are among those who died in the violence today. The gunfight in the district’s Ubbha village lasted over an hour. State chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while condemning the incident asked district officials to provide adequate medical help to the injured. He also asked DGP Om Prakash Singh to monitor the case personally and make sure that effective action is taken.

Speaking about the incident, DM Ankit Kumar Agarwal told ANI, “We can’t tell exact numbers as of now. 9 persons brought to District Hospital. Some are injured & some are dead.” As per the police, the main reason behind the incident was land dispute. Two groups not only opened fire, but also attacked one another with sharp weapons.

The incident triggered a wave of political attacks against the ruling government with the Samajwadi Party set to raise the issue in the state Assembly tomorrow. Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav termed the incident as a symbol of fear and oppression rampant under the Yogi Adityanath administration. “Another manslaughter under the rule of the BJP government which has surrendered before criminals. The killing of 9 people in Sonbhadra by the land mafia in a land dispute is a symbol of oppression and fear. The government must provide Rs 20 lakh in compensation to the families of the deceased and act strongly against the accused,” he said.

Also read: Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Sushma Swaraj first to react to ICJ verdict, terms it a great win for India

Agarwal, while talking to a news channel, further informed that nearly 100 people were involved in the clash. The injured, who were earlier admitted to a local hospital, were soon shifted to a district hospital. The condition of six injured is reported to be serious. After the incident, Agarwal and Superintendent of Police Salman Taj Patil along with police officials reached the spot. The situation has been brought under control.

As per reports, the village head was one of the parties involved in the incident. It was his men who opened fire leading to the clash. At least two persons have been taken into the custody and a house to house search operation has been launched in the village to nab the others involved in the deaths.