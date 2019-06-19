Uttar Pradesh: 8 killed, 11 injured in road accident on Moradabad-Agra national highway

Published: June 19, 2019 10:05:40 AM

At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured when their vehicle collided with a mini-goods carrier on the Moradabad-Agra national highway here, police said Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said the accident took place late Tuesday night near Lehrawan village.

The injured were hospitalised and the bodies sent for postmortem, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, and has conveyed his condolence to the members of the bereaved family. He has also instructed officials to ensure adequate treatment for the injured persons, a statement issued by the UP government said.

