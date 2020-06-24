  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttar Pradesh: 4 booked for objectionable WhatsApp post on PM Modi, Amit Shah

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 9:00 AM

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad have booked four persons for allegedly putting out an objectionable post on PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File pic IE)

Four persons have been booked for allegedly putting out an objectionable post pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on a Whatsapp group, Firozabad police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against them under the Information Technology Act. They all work at the Ordinance Equipment factory in Hazratganj, an official said.

On a complaint lodged by a local BJP leader, Satyendra Gupta, the case was registered, Superintendent of Police (City) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said. Gupta is a former president of the party’s Tundla unit.

“A case of cybercrime was registered against the four persons working in the Ordinance Equipment Factory in Hazratpur. The case has been registered under IT Act,” Mishra said.

“The matter is being thoroughly probed. It is also being probed that from where did the objectionable post come, and how was it forwarded. If their role is confirmed in the probe, they will also be arrested,” he said.

