Uttar Pradesh: 38-year old woman killed, her children, car missing; probe underway

38-year old woman killed, her children, car missing; probe underway

A middle-aged woman allegedly murdered at her home in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night. The woman identified as Manju Yadav (38) has two children- an 18-year old son and a 20-year-old daughter. Both the children were missing from the crime scene after the incident, police said, adding they have registered a case of murder and are probing it from all possible angles. “We have registered a case under sections of murder. We are probing the matter from all possible angles,” Nishank Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dadri) told The Indian Express.

According to reports, the woman was separated from her husband – Pramod Yadav (42) – three months ago and living at an apartment with her children. According to police, her husband, who works as an engineer in a firm located at Greater Noida, found the body when he arrived at her house on Friday morning.

Speaking to IE, a senior police officer said, “He found that the house was locked. He then peered through the window and saw blood, following which he alerted neighbours and police.” The police officer further added that the crime, prima facie, took place on Thursday night. The police officer also said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. “We believe that she was hit on the head with a heavy object. The accused appear to have then left the house and locked the door,” a police officer told IE.

However, police haven’t yet registered any charges of abduction about the missing children. “The husband said he had spoken to the son hours before he discovered the body. We are trying to trace their whereabouts,” said police officer to IE.

A Maruti Esteem car registered in the name of the woman’s son is also missing. “The car, registered in the 18-year-old’s name, was second-hand. We are trying to trace the whereabouts of the original owner and the sale deed,” the officer said.