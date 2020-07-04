  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttar Pradesh: 23 killed in incidents of lightning across state

Published: July 4, 2020 11:23 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives and directed respective district magistrates to extend ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of those killed.

According to an official statement, eight people lost their lives in Allahabad, six in Mirzapur, two in Kaushambi and one in Jaunpur.

At 23 people were killed and 29 others injured after being struck by lightning in various districts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

According to an official statement, eight people lost their lives in Allahabad, six in Mirzapur, two in Kaushambi and one in Jaunpur.

A report from the Relief Commissioner Office said that nine others in Prayagraj, 10 in Mirzapur and four in Kaushambi suffered serious burns.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives and directed respective district magistrates to extend ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of those killed.

He also asked the officials to ensure that proper medical treatment is provided to the injured, the statement said.

A report from Bhadohi said six people were killed and at least six others injured in different parts of the district.

Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Mishra said lightning struck in different villages of the district late in the evening.

