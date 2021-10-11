  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uthra murder case: Kerala court holds man guilty of murdering wife using cobra

October 11, 2021 3:46 PM

State police chief Anil Kant said this was one of the rarest cases in which the accused has been found guilty on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

In a one-of-its-kind verdict, the Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Monday held a man guilty of murdering his 25-year-old wife by getting her bitten by a cobra. The court convicted 28-year-old Suraj Kumar for killing his wife Uthra by letting a cobra bite her in her sleep in May last year. His sentence would be pronounced on Wednesday, the Kollam sixth additional sessions court said.

Reacting to the court’s decision, state police chief Anil Kant said this was one of the rarest cases in which the accused has been found guilty on the basis of circumstantial evidence. Hailing the police team investigated the case, he said it was one of the shining examples of how scientifically and professionally a murder case was investigated and detected.

“The case was a difficult one”, he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. He said the investigation team worked very hard analysing forensic medicine, fibre data, DNA of the animal and other evidences to crack the case.

